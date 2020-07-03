‘Jeshtabhishekham’ performed at Srirangam Temple

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple elephant Andal carrying holy water in a golden pot for ‘Jeshtabhishekham’ on Friday.

03 July 2020 20:04 IST

TIRUCHI

‘Jeshtabhishekham’ was performed to the processional deity Sri Namperumal at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple here on Friday.

‘Jeshtabhishekham’ is performed every year in the Tamil month ‘Aani’ in Kettai nakshathiram at the Srirangam Temple — the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams.

As the prohibitory orders were in force this year, the customary practice of bringing holy water in a golden pot on the temple elephant Andal from the Amma Mandapam could not take place. However, holy water from the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam was brought in silver pots to the temple premises.

The holy water was thereafter taken in a golden pot on the temple elephant Andal from the Renga Vilas mandapam inside the shrine to perform ‘Jeshtabhishekam’ for the processional deity Sri Namperumal, a press release from the temple said.

The event was organised by adhering to the government guidelines issued in the wake of the prohibitory orders with a limited number of persons taking part. Those who participated wore masks and maintained personal distancing. They were also subjected to screening using thermal scanners and provided with hand sanitisers, the release added.