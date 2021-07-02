‘Jeshtabhishekam’ at Sri Thaayar Sannidhi in Srirangam temple

‘Jeshtabhishekam’ was performed at the Sri Thaayar Sannidhi in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Friday. The annual holy event is organised during the Tamil month of ‘Aani’. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the event was held without devotees presence.

In connection with ‘Jesthabhishekam’, holy water from the Cauvery river was brought in gold and silver pots from the Amma Mandapam in the morning to the temple. Water collected in the golden pot was brought on the temple elephant ‘Andal’' to the Sri Thaayar Sannidhi where ‘Thirumanjanam’ was performed. The Jesthabishekam for Sri Ranganathar was held for two days last month.