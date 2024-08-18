Jawahirullah announces anti-drug campaign, slams PM’s I-Day speech

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Independence Day speech stressing on a “secular civil code”, calling it a threat to India’s diversity and fundamental rights.

Addressing journalists in Tiruchi, Mr. Jawahirullah condemned the speech, “which proposed a Uniform Civil Code” while opposing communal civil laws, arguing that it undermined the spirit of unity in diversity. He urged the INDIA bloc to oppose the Prime Minister’s stance, highlighting that the address appeared more like a political statement targeting religious laws than an inclusive national message.

Mr. Jawahirullah made these remarks during a state executive committee meeting of the MMK’s youth wing in Tiruchi, where he announced the party’s plan to conduct motorcycle rallies in 100 locations by the end of December. According to him, these rallies aim to engage with one million youths across Tamil Nadu to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Pointing to the recent Supreme Court ruling that enables State governments to provide reservation based on population ratios for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and marginalised Muslims, Mr. Jawahirullah urged that reservation in education and employment be allocated proportionally to population demographics. He advocated for increasing the reservation for Muslims in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a query on the statement by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan regarding the possibility of a Scheduled Caste member holding the Chief Ministerial position in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Jawahirullah clarified that it was wrong to take a single remark out of context for propaganda. He welcomed the prospect of a Scheduled Caste member becoming the Chief Minister, acknowledging the significant SC population in the State.