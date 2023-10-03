Japanese theme for NIT-T’s cultural festival Festember ‘23

October 03, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The annual ‘Festember’ cultural festival of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), to be held from October 5-8, is back with a Japanese flavour this year, in addition to a packed schedule of entertainment and seminars on a variety of topics.

At a press conference to announce the fiesta on Tuesday, NIT-T director G. Aghila said, “We will be focusing on Japan and so have chosen ‘Kyoto Chronicles’ as the theme for Festember ’23. To provide students with an authentic experience, a symposium is being arranged, where students can learn various Japanese skills and traditions like block painting and calligraphy.”

Festember will also run an awareness campaign against drug abuse in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication, Chennai, and the Government of India.

With a line-up of over 80 events, the festival will include interactive workshops. HipHop Tamizha, Madhushree, Tejaswini Manogna, Gaurav Juyal, and Anil Srinivasan will be part of the ‘Carpe Diem’ section. Guest lectures by Sridhar Vembu, Dr. Velumani, and Sivarajah Ramanthan and a panel discussion featuring film celebrities S.J. Suriya, Karthik Subburaj, and Raghava Lawrence are on the cards.

Musical performances by Thaikkudam Bridge, Julia Bliss, and Neeti Mohan form the ‘Pro Show’ schedule.

“With an annual participation of over 15,000 students from more than 500 colleges, we are expecting Festember 2023 to be well-attended this year. Some of the shows will be thrown open to school students as well,” Ms. Aghila said.