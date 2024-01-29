January 31 is the last date for insuring groundnut crop in Thanjavur district

January 29, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob has announced that January 31 will be the last date for insuring the groundnut crop in thee district.

The Collector said, in a press release, that those who wish to insure their groundnut crop should pay a premium of ₹434 per acre through e-service centres, banks or through cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, the hourly rent for hiring private harvester machines in Thanjavur district has been fixed at ₹2,500 per hour for belt-type machines and ₹1,750 per hour for tyre-type machines. The hiring charges were arrived at a tripartite meeting held at the District Collectorate last week, the release added.