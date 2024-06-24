Janaushadi Kendra to be opened at Thanjavur railway station

The Tiruchi Railway Division has proposed setting up of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendra (PMBJK) — an outlet meant to sell quality medicines and consumable products at affordable prices — at the Thanjavur railway junction.

A separate proposal for establishing this new facility at Thanjavur station aimed at enhancing the wellness and welfare of all sections of society by providing them medicines at affordable prices has been sent to the Southern Railway headquarters, railway sources here said. The Tiruchi railway junction was one of the 50 stations chosen across the railway network where the PMBJK outlet was set up and became operational in March 2024 on a pilot basis.

The sources said the Ministry of Railways has decided to establish additional PMBJK outlets at 61 stations in the country. A Commercial Circular issued last month has come out with a list of 61 railway stations which includes Puducherry falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division for setting up the outlets. The Railway Ministry has advised the Zonal Railways to initiate the process for setting up 61 additional PMBJK outlets at the identified stations.

The Railway Ministry had come out with a policy framework in 2023 to establish PMBJKs which will be operated by the licensees in circulating areas and concourses of identified stations. A Commercial Circular issued in August 2023 has spelt out the objectives and scope of this facility besides spelling out the guidelines for setting up the outlet, size, location, and fabrication of outlets, awarding of licence to operate the PMBJK and the eligibility criteria for participating in the e-auction of PMBJK, e-auction modalities, tenure of contract period, and maintenance of the outlets.

Under this initiative, the railways will provide fabricated outlets in circulating areas and concourses of stations for operation by Licencees on commercial terms. The licence holder has to abide by the conditions stipulated by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) and the drug storage protocols.

The main objectives for the creation of this facility at railway stations is to promote the Government of India’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadi products) for all and enhance wellness and welfare among all sections of society by providing medicines at affordable prices. The facility is aimed at creating employment opportunities and generating revenue for entrepreneurs by opening the outlets.

