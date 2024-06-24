GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Janaushadi Kendra to be opened at Thanjavur railway station

Ministry of Railways decides to set up additional PMBJK outlets at 61 stations across the railway network

Published - June 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
The railways will provide fabricated outlets for setting up the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendra in circulating areas and concourses of stations.

The railways will provide fabricated outlets for setting up the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendra in circulating areas and concourses of stations. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi Railway Division has proposed setting up of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendra (PMBJK) — an outlet meant to sell quality medicines and consumable products at affordable prices — at the Thanjavur railway junction.

A separate proposal for establishing this new facility at Thanjavur station aimed at enhancing the wellness and welfare of all sections of society by providing them medicines at affordable prices has been sent to the Southern Railway headquarters, railway sources here said. The Tiruchi railway junction was one of the 50 stations chosen across the railway network where the PMBJK outlet was set up and became operational in March 2024 on a pilot basis.

The sources said the Ministry of Railways has decided to establish additional PMBJK outlets at 61 stations in the country. A Commercial Circular issued last month has come out with a list of 61 railway stations which includes Puducherry falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division for setting up the outlets. The Railway Ministry has advised the Zonal Railways to initiate the process for setting up 61 additional PMBJK outlets at the identified stations.

The Railway Ministry had come out with a policy framework in 2023 to establish PMBJKs which will be operated by the licensees in circulating areas and concourses of identified stations. A Commercial Circular issued in August 2023 has spelt out the objectives and scope of this facility besides spelling out the guidelines for setting up the outlet, size, location, and fabrication of outlets, awarding of licence to operate the PMBJK and the eligibility criteria for participating in the e-auction of PMBJK, e-auction modalities, tenure of contract period, and maintenance of the outlets.

Under this initiative, the railways will provide fabricated outlets in circulating areas and concourses of stations for operation by Licencees on commercial terms. The licence holder has to abide by the conditions stipulated by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) and the drug storage protocols.

The main objectives for the creation of this facility at railway stations is to promote the Government of India’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadi products) for all and enhance wellness and welfare among all sections of society by providing medicines at affordable prices.  The facility is aimed at creating employment opportunities and generating revenue for entrepreneurs by opening the outlets.  

Related Topics

Tiruchi / pharmaceutical / government health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.