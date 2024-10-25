ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Shatabdi Express sought from Tiruvarur to Chennai, Coimbatore

Published - October 25, 2024 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur District Rail Passengers’ Welfare Association has sought the introduction of Jan Shatabdi Express from Tiruvarur to either Chennai or Coimbatore in the morning.  It has also pleaded for the extension of the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai unreserved train up to Tiruvarur as many students of Central University of Tiruvarur hailed from places such as Tirupadiripuliyur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, and Mayiladuthurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of members of the association, led by its secretary B. Baskaran, met Union Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan during its visit to Tiruvarur on Friday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

In the memorandum, Mr. Baskaran said Tiruvarur was a district headquarters housing a central university, government medical college hospital, several schools, and colleges besides State and central government offices. However, Tiruvarur did not have sufficient train services. 

For the benefit of students, a passenger train could be operated from Karaikudi in the morning to reach Tiruvarur by 9 a.m. Doubling of the Karaikal-Thanjavur and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai line should be completed as early as possible and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai MEMU train should be extended to Chengalpattu were among the other demands of the association. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US