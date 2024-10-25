Jan Shatabdi Express sought from Tiruvarur to Chennai, Coimbatore

The Tiruvarur District Rail Passengers’ Welfare Association has sought the introduction of Jan Shatabdi Express from Tiruvarur to either Chennai or Coimbatore in the morning. It has also pleaded for the extension of the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai unreserved train up to Tiruvarur as many students of Central University of Tiruvarur hailed from places such as Tirupadiripuliyur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, and Mayiladuthurai.

A section of members of the association, led by its secretary B. Baskaran, met Union Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan during its visit to Tiruvarur on Friday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

In the memorandum, Mr. Baskaran said Tiruvarur was a district headquarters housing a central university, government medical college hospital, several schools, and colleges besides State and central government offices. However, Tiruvarur did not have sufficient train services.

For the benefit of students, a passenger train could be operated from Karaikudi in the morning to reach Tiruvarur by 9 a.m. Doubling of the Karaikal-Thanjavur and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai line should be completed as early as possible and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai MEMU train should be extended to Chengalpattu were among the other demands of the association.

