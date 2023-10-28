Jan Aushadi pharmacy to come up at Tiruchi railway junction

October 28, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi railway junction has been identified as one of the 50 stations in the country for setting up the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Kendra (PMBJK) with the objective of making available medicines and consumables (Jan Aushadi products) at an affordable price.

The PMBJK was conceptualised by the Indian Railways in response to the increasing need for improved healthcare access for passengers. The PMBJKs are proposed to be established in the circulating areas and concourses of 50 stations throughout the country as a pilot project.

The objective of the initiative is to improve accessibility to affordable medicines, create employment opportunities and boost entrepreneurship. To facilitate the implementation of this initiative, the railways has planned to construct necessary infrastructure at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh at the designated location within Tiruchi railway junction premises.

The licence to operate PMBJKs would be granted through an e-auction process on the IREPS portal with the contract duration of three years. The licensee would be responsible for the maintenance of the outlet and would have to pay user charges for electricity, water and any other required amenities.

Successful bidders would also need to obtain the necessary permission and licences from the respective State governments. Additionally, the licensee has to enter into an agreement with the nodal agency for PMBJK which is the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) and its authorised distributors for the Jan Aushadhi Scheme as mandated by the PMBI before commencing operations.

The Earnest Money Deposit-cum-Security Deposit for the contract has been fixed at ₹50,000. The Commercial Branch of the Tiruchi Railway Division held a meeting here on Friday with the prospective bidders, according to a press release.

