HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jan Aushadi pharmacy to come up at Tiruchi railway junction

The objective is to make available medicines at an affordable price and create employment opportunities; Tiruchi junction is one of the 50 railway stations throughout the country chosen for the project

October 28, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The railways has planned to construct necessary infrastructure for Jan Aushadi pharmacy at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh within the Tiruchi railway junction premises

The railways has planned to construct necessary infrastructure for Jan Aushadi pharmacy at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh within the Tiruchi railway junction premises | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi railway junction has been identified as one of the 50 stations in the country for setting up the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Kendra (PMBJK) with the objective of making available medicines and consumables (Jan Aushadi products) at an affordable price.

The PMBJK was conceptualised by the Indian Railways in response to the increasing need for improved healthcare access for passengers. The PMBJKs are proposed to be established in the circulating areas and concourses of 50 stations throughout the country as a pilot project.

The objective of the initiative is to improve accessibility to affordable medicines, create employment opportunities and boost entrepreneurship. To facilitate the implementation of this initiative, the railways has planned to construct necessary infrastructure at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh at the designated location within Tiruchi railway junction premises.

The licence to operate PMBJKs would be granted through an e-auction process on the IREPS portal with the contract duration of three years. The licensee would be responsible for the maintenance of the outlet and would have to pay user charges for electricity, water and any other required amenities. 

Successful bidders would also need to obtain the necessary permission and licences from the respective State governments. Additionally, the licensee has to enter into an agreement with the nodal agency for PMBJK which is the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) and its authorised distributors for the Jan Aushadhi Scheme as mandated by the PMBI before commencing operations. 

The Earnest Money Deposit-cum-Security Deposit for the contract has been fixed at ₹50,000. The Commercial Branch of the Tiruchi Railway Division held a meeting here on Friday with the prospective bidders, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public health/community medicine / railway / healthcare policy / medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.