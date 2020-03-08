Jameela reaches elephant rehabilitation centre

08 March 2020 22:02 IST

Sixty-year-old Jameela is the latest addition at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R.Palayam near Tiruchi. The female captive elephant was transported from Tirunelveli district on Sunday to the sprawling rehabilitation centre which is already a home to five captive pachyderms.

The elephant was owned by a private person in Tirunelveli district and was sent to the rehabilitation centre on the direction of the forest authorities. The animal is stated to suffer from a chronic wound in both its hind-legs necessitating its shifting to the rehabilitation centre for proper treatment.

On the way to the rehabilitation centre abutting the Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway, a brief pooja was performed to the animal at Samayapuram. The elephant has been accommodated in a separate shelter inside the 20-hectare rehabilitation centre which has nine such sheds, a senior Forest Department official said.

A couple of mahouts from Tirunelveli accompanied the elephant to the centre. The wound on the elephant appears to have been there for several years, an official said adding that the veterinarian in Tirunelveli had taken the swab from the animal’s wound and would dispatch the report.

“The animal is very calm and was taken for a walk inside the rehabilitation centre and also to the water trough inside, the official said adding that the health condition of the animal would be monitored periodically by a veterinary doctor at the centre. The elephant was translocated to the rehabilitation centre on the direction of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

The first captive elephant to be accommodated at the rehabilitation was Malachi from Madurai district. Three more elephants – Sandhya, Indhu, and Jayanthi, owned by the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt and which were in the custody of two private institutions were translocated to the rehabilitation centre on a direction from the Madras High court in September last year.

The fifth captive elephant ‘Gomathi’ was shifted from Tiruvidaimarudhur in Thanjavur district. The rehabilitation centre has been provided with basic facilities required for maintenance of the elephants, including kitchen.