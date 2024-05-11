ADVERTISEMENT

Jamath-ul-Ulama Sabai holds prayer for rain

Published - May 11, 2024 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Muslim community gathered at the Idgah grounds of Jailaniya Mosque in Ponmalaipatti Road, Subramaniyapuram, to pray for rains in Tiruchi on Saturday.

A congregation of approximately 600 people participated in the morning prayer service, conducted by the district chapter of Jamath-ul-Ulama Sabai, held from 6.30 a.m. until 8 a.m.

The rite, also known as Salāt al-Istisqa, is an Islamic tradition considered to have been practiced by Prophet Muhammad. Two ‘raka’ts’ (units) of prayer are performed in the hope of alleviating dry weather spells and drought conditions as a community.

“We offer the rain prayer regularly every year in Tiruchi. This was the second such congregational gathering in recent weeks. The first prayer was held in the last week of April in Palakkarai. This is a prayer of penitence, where we seek God’s forgiveness and hope to be blessed with rain,” a representative of Jamath-ul-Ulama Sabai said.

