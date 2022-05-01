Jamal Mohamed College to host YSSP

TIRUCHI:

Jamal Mohamed College will host the Young Students Scientist Programme sponsored by Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology for students of Tiruchi and Karur districts from May 16 to 31.

Forty boys and an equal number of girls of class IX from Government and Government-aided schools will be accommodated in the College free of cost and exposed to modern science through lectures and practical sessions to inculcate interest in scientific research, Principal S. Ismail Mohideen said.

During the weekends, students will be taken to the science centre for better exposure. Students aspiring to take part in YSSP have to mail their request to A. Nagoor Gani, Associate Professor in Mathematics and Coordinator of the Young Students Scientist Programme (ganijmc@yahoo.co.in), furnishing details: Name, Class, Father's Name, Phone Number, School Address, Email ID, Residential Address, Marks obtained in Science subject and Total Marks in Class 9 through their respective Head Masters.

Selected students will be intimated through their schools. For further details, contact 94434-11221 or 86675-73418.