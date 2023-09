September 28, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi has attained the ‘A++’ status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), by securing a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.69 out of four during the fourth cycle of the evaluation. The college was assessed by a NAAC peer team on September 20 and 21, on curriculum, teaching-learning and evaluation, infrastructure, governance and institutional values, among other criteria, principal S. Ismail Mohideen said in a statement.