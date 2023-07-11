HamberMenu
Jamal Mohamed College celebrates Founders Day

July 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
K. M. Kader Mohideen, President of Indian Union Muslim League, presents the award to Muhammad Ali, a Tamil Professor, at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

K. M. Kader Mohideen, President of Indian Union Muslim League, presents the award to Muhammad Ali, a Tamil Professor, at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The personal history of N.M. Khajamian Rowther and M. Jamal Mohamed is closely entwined with the chronicle of Indian independence, as seen by their participation in Khilafat movement, Round Table Conference in London and promotion of khadi, said Chennai High Court advocate A. Arulmozhi on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Founders Day of Jamal Mohamed College (JMC), which was established in Tiruchi on July 11, 1951 by the two business leaders, Ms. Arulmozhi said, “History should be read with contemporary knowledge. As JMC strives to uphold the vision of its founders, students must read the history of the college and our country in order to eradicate social injustice.”

The day-long programme also saw the felicitation of achievers and scholars from the community. M. Mohamed Yahiya, chairman, Black Tulip Group (UAE), was conferred the ‘Jamalian 2023’ prize, while S. Mohamed Ali, former head of the department of Tamil, Quaid-e-Millath Government College for Women, Chennai, was honoured with Dr. M.A. Aleem Islamic Scholar award..

K.M. Khader Mohideen, national president, Indian Union Muslim League released the first copies of books published by JMC’s Centre for Islamic Cultural Research. Writer Nandalala moderated a pattimandram. S. Ismail Mohideen, principal, and others spoke.

