Tiruchirapalli

Jamal Mohamed, Bishop Heber triumph

Jamal Mohamed College volleyball team receiving the trophy from Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA, and Patron-in-Chief, Tiruchi District Volleyball Association.

Jamal Mohamed College and Bishop Heber College won the men’s and women’s titles in Tiruchi district volleyball championship recently.

Organised by the Tiruchi District Volleyball Association at Anna Stadium, the tournament was played on knockout basis.

In the men’s final, Jamal Mohamed College defeated St. Joseph’s College 25-19, 25-12. Bishop Heber College scripted a 26-24, 25-19 win over Holy Cross College in the women’s final.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA, and Patron-in-Chief, Tiruchi District Volleyball Association, gave away the prizes.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020

