May 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thiruvaiyaru police have registered a case based on a complaint from the Jamaat president of Mohaideen Andavar Mosque, Mohammedbander near Kalyanapuram, that he had been sent a parcel containing a human skull.

According to police, Jamaat leader A.M. Mohammed Kasim received a parcel containing a skull through courier on Wednesday. Further investigation is on.