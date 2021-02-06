41 injured in jallikattu

06 February 2021 21:36 IST

Forty-one persons were injured in a jallikattu organised by the Our Lady of Lourdes Jallikattu Peravai at Madhakottai near here on Saturday.

A total of 290 persons participated in the event to tame 584 bulls that were brought to the venue by bull owners from Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai and nearby districts. Tamers and bull owners numbering 41 sustained injuries during the event and 15 out of 41 injured persons were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital while others were treated at outpost set up at Madhakottai.

Collector M.Govinda Rao flagged off the event on Saturday.

