Jallikattu at Thatchankurichi postponed to January 8

The year’s first jallikattu which was to be held at Thatchankurichi village in Gandharvakottai taluk in the district on Friday has been postponed to January 8.

The postponement on safety grounds was ordered by the district administration, even while arrangements were being made by the organising committee on Thursday evening, sparked protest by the villagers who staged a road roko stir in the late hours of the day.

Official sources said the decision to postpone the event was taken since the standard operating procedure for hosting the event was not adhered to. The State government had issued an order a couple of days ago stating that jallikattu could be conducted at Thatchankurichi on January 6 subject to the adherence of the standard operating procedure and by following the restrictions announced by the State / District Disaster Management Authority from time to time.

Consequent to the receipt of the government order, a team of officials from different departments inspected the arrangements on Thursday evening at the event venue. District Collector Kavitha Ramu and the Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey inspected the arrangements separately.

Following the inspection by the Collector, the decision to postpone the event was taken on Thursday night, the sources said. As news of postponement of the event came at the eleventh hour, a section of villagers staged a protest at Thatchankurichi. Officials held talks with the villagers who continued with their protest into the night.

The villagers contended that a lot of money had already been spent on the arrangements for the annual event and the decision had come at the eleventh hour. A posse of police personnel was deployed at Thatchankurichi to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the protest.

Law Minister S. Regupathy told reporters in Pudukottai on Friday that event was postponed since the required arrangements were not done. The event could be conducted only after ensuring that all arrangements as mandated by the Supreme Court guidelines were in place. At a time when the jallikattu case was being heard in the Supreme Court any minor mistake would affect onducting the event all over the State, he said.

The district administration had given instructions to carry out the arrangements as per guidelines including online registration of bulls and tamers and RT-PCR test for the tamers and animal owners ahead of participating in the event. The event had been postponed to ensure that it was organised in a proper manner, the Minister further adding that permission would be given immediately once arrangements were in place..

Meanwhile, former AIADMK Minister C. Vijayabaskar told reporters at Thatchankurichi that the Chief Minister should pay attention and nominate special officers / nodal officers to convey the norms and guidelines to the public well in advance and ensure that the events were held smoothly.

Later, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, S. Murugesan, held talks with the villagers driving home the norms and guidelines for holding the event, which would be held on January 8.