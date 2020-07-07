Jal Jeevan Mission: 645 hamlets to be covered

It has been proposed to provide protected drinking water supply connection to all households in 645 hamlets coming under 182 village panchayats in Thanjavur district in the first phase of the Union Government sponsored ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, a project to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in rural areas.

According to official sources, a total of 2,260 hamlets exists in rural areas in Thanjavur district with 6.50 lakh houses. They come under the purview of 589 village panchayats.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, each house would be getting protected drinking water supply of 55 mld per day per person by tapping the local water resources and from new waterbodies/sources to be created or by rejuvenating existing water bodies for improving the groundwater table.

Village-level water sanitation committees would be formed to prepare action plans and participatory rural appraisals to implement the scheme effectively so that the hamlets remain free from water shortage problems during summer.

As part of the exercise, Collector M. Govinda Rao had recently visited Kovilur Village Panchayat to interact and create awareness among the villagers about the scheme. After explaining the scheme, the Collector said that the objective of the scheme was to ensure uninterrupted protected water supply to every household in rural areas.

He called upon the people to set up rainwater harvesting systems in their houses and protect the waterbodies in their areas to ensure a good and reliable groundwater table.