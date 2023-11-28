HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Jaini’ is latest entrant to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre near Tiruchi

The private captive elephant was translocated from Tirunelveli district to the centre; number of elephants maintained at the centre rises to 11.

November 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
‘Jaini’ at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi.

‘Jaini’ at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

  Fifty-eight-year-old ‘Jaini’ is the latest addition at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi. The private captive elephant was translocated from Tirunelveli district to the centre on Tuesday. With the entry of ‘Jaini, the total number of captive elephants being taken care of at the centre has now risen to 11. 

The decision to translocate the pachyderm to the centre was based on an order issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai, following complaints from non-governmental organisations that ‘Jaini’ was being tortured and used for begging. Further, no licence was obtained for maintaining the elephant, which was not being taken care of properly, said a senior Forest Department official here. 

Acting on complaints, the District Forest Officer, Tirunelveli, sent a report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai, who issued an order to translocate the elephant.  Upon reaching the centre in the morning, the Tiruchi Forest Department officials examined the elephant. A veterinary doctor examined the health condition of the pachyderm and checked its weight.

The veterinary doctor prescribed the dietary schedule for the elephant and periodic health check up to be done at the centre. The elephant was active and a temporary shelter has been put up to maintain it at the centre, the official said. Arrangement for a separate mahout and cavadi to take care of ‘Jaini’ has been made.

Established on 20 hectares, the centre is being run by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department taking care of the physical and psychological requirements of the captive elephants translocated from different places in Tamil Nadu since 2019.  The centre functions inside the M.R. Palayam reserve forest adjoining the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway.

A host of facilities have been created inside the centre that includes a swimming pool for the elephants, separate shelter for every animal, a dedicated walking path, a shower system for the animals to chill out, provision of mud bath facility, a separate kitchen and quarters for the mahouts, cavadis and Forest Department officials. 

Six borewells have been sunk inside the spacious centre to meet the drinking water requirements of the elephants and for their bathing. A dietary schedule prescribed by the veterinary doctor was being followed for the elephants which includes green fodder, fruits and vegetables.

The elephants are being taken for a morning walk on the dedicated walking path in the morning and in the evening.  The centre which is fenced has been brought under the CCTV system.  The official said additional facilities inside the centre has been proposed by the Forest Department under Project Elephant. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.