Two officials get jail term for accepting bribe

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruvarur, has imposed three years of imprisonment on two government officials found guilty of demanding and accepting bribe to clear the payment for a road contract.

T.Shanthakumar of Kizha Kavathukudi near Tiruvarur secured a contract to lay a road in Thirunelikaval Pudur in Tiruvarur block in May 2014. While executing the work, he sought the releasing of funds to the tune of ₹ 8.50 lakhs to blacktop the carriageway. However, the Panchayat Union Assistant Engineer, S.Durai and Superintendent (Works), K.Sivakumar demanded ₹40,000 from Shanthakumar to release the fund. Annoyed by the attitude of the officials, Shanthakumar lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit at Nagapattinam. Upon receiving the complaint, the DVAC personnel laid a trap for the officials and arrested them while they accepted the money from the complainant.

After hearing the arguments, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, T.Balamurugan on Wednesday declared the charges framed on Durai and Sivakumar have been proved and ordered that each of them should undergo three years of imprisonment and each of them should remit a fine of ₹ 2000.