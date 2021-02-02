Jail Warder recruits pass out in Tiruchi

02 February 2021 21:41 IST

A total of 197 Jail Warder recruits including 21 women passed out on Tuesday after completing six months of training here.

A ceremonial passing out parade was held at the Central Prison complex here with the Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services Sunil Kumar Singh inspecting the march past and taking the salute. He gave away medals to best recruits and addressed them.

The Inspector General of Police, Central zone H.M. Jayaram, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Deputy Inspector General of Police , Tiruchi Range Z. Annie Vijaya and Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchi Range R. Kanakaraj participated.

The training commenced on August 3 last year at the Jail Warders Training School at Central Prison complex during which the Recruits were taken classes on various subjects including Prison Manual, Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, Human Rights Act, Psychology, Constitution of India, Right to Information Act and Prisoners Information System.

They were also trained in parade, yoga, karate and firing.