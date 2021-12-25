‘Procure jaggery from cottage industries’

25 December 2021 19:02 IST

THANJAVUR

Cottage units engaged in manufacturing jaggery in Tamil Nadu have urged the State government to give preference to their products while procuring jaggery required for distribution along with other Pongal gift items.

While thanking the State government for conceding their demand to replace sgar with jaggery in the list of Pongal gift items, they said local sourcing of jaggery would be of immense help to the cottage industries.

It would help cut transport cost of jaggery under the centralised procurement and subsequent movement to districts, they said. Stating that farmers in several districts were running jaggery manufacturing units, a progressive farmer, G.Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam said at present 30,000 to 50,000 bags of jaggery being produced in State and a kg of jaggery being purchased at a rate of ₹ 30 from the producers.

Though the sale price was not encouraging, he said if the State government comes forward to procure the jaggery from the local producers to meet the demand of 5 lakh bags (30 kg each) required to meet the Pongal gift distribution, it would be of immense help to the cottage industries. It was disheartening to note that it had been proposed to procure the jaggery from other State manufacturers/traders, he added.