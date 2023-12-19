ADVERTISEMENT

Jaggery unit of FPO commissioned in Thanjavur

December 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The jaggery manufacturing unit of Thanjavur Coconut Farmers Producers’ Company inaugurated on Tuesday.

R. Shankar Narayanan, Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chennai, and other officials at the inauguration of the jaggery manufacturing unit of Thanjavur Coconut Farmers Producers’ Company on Tuesday.

Two units for value addition in agricultural produce set up by Thanjavur Coconut Farmers Producers’ Company were inaugurated in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

One of the units is a jaggery manufacturing unit funded under Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM), a Union government programme implemented by the State Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business. The unit, established at a cost of ₹39.44 lakh, will produce jaggery from the sugarcane cultivated by members of the FPO in the region. The other unit will produce value added food products.

The units were inaugurated by R. Shankar Narayanan, Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chennai, in the presence of G. Vidhya, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, and V. Manivannan, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Thanjavur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the units, Mr. Narayanan underlined the importance of value addition in agriculture produce for ensuring better returns to farmers. Farmers producers organisations should aim to have a minimum of 1,000 members, with a share capital of ₹2,000 each, so as to function effectively.

They should function in a democratic manner focussing on professional management and marketing. Apart from promoting FPOs, NABARD was also extending financial support to visit exhibitions across the country to gain exposure on market trends and establish business linkages, he said.

According to K .Raja, consultant of the company, the units for value addition definitely help farmers in the locality get better returns for their produce. The FPO is planning to establish a masala powder manufacturing and edible oil extraction units soon, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US