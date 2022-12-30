ADVERTISEMENT

Jaggery auction begins at Regulated Market in Papanasam

December 30, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Weekly auction of jaggery at Regulated Market in Papanasam kicked off on a positive note on December 28 with a handful of traders participating in the process. The auction is being conducted following plea from manufacturers in the town and nearby taluks in Thanjavur district with the backing of Papanasam MLA M.H.Jawahirullah. Bidding for 2,130 kg jaggery brought by 21 farmers from Papanasam, Ayyampettai, Illuppakorai, Ganapathi Agraharam and a few other areas was made by 10 traders from Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Kuttalam and Papanasam. The jaggery, in 30-kg units, fetched an average price of ₹1,100 per unit and the sale proceeds was disbursed to the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US