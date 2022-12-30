HamberMenu
Jaggery auction begins at Regulated Market in Papanasam

December 30, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Weekly auction of jaggery at Regulated Market in Papanasam kicked off on a positive note on December 28 with a handful of traders participating in the process. The auction is being conducted following plea from manufacturers in the town and nearby taluks in Thanjavur district with the backing of Papanasam MLA M.H.Jawahirullah. Bidding for 2,130 kg jaggery brought by 21 farmers from Papanasam, Ayyampettai, Illuppakorai, Ganapathi Agraharam and a few other areas was made by 10 traders from Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Kuttalam and Papanasam. The jaggery, in 30-kg units, fetched an average price of ₹1,100 per unit and the sale proceeds was disbursed to the farmers.

