Jacto-Geo stages protest, demand old pension scheme and several other benefits

The protesters wanted the government to discontinue the practice of outsourcing employees from private agencies for government departments and demanded that the vacancies be filled immediately

January 30, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Jacto-Geo staging a road blockade near Tiruchi Collectorate on Tuesday.

Members of Jacto-Geo staging a road blockade near Tiruchi Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (Jacto-Geo) on Tuesday staged a demonstration and resorted to road blockade near District Collector’s office in Tiruchi to press for their charter of demands, including revival of the old pension scheme.

Hundreds of Jacto-Geo members gathered near Tiruchi Collectorate and raised slogans in support of their demands, which included the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and revival of the old pension scheme, ending the practice of outsourcing employees for government departments through private agencies, disbursement of dearness allowance without delay and resumption of the leave encashment.

They demanded career advancement scheme (CAS) benefits to be granted to college teachers and urged the State government to fill vacancies in various departments. They threatened to launch a one-day strike on February 15 and an indefinite strike from February 26 if the State government did not fulfil their demands by then.

They blocked the road near the Collectorate entrance for a brief time. The police removed the protesters from the spot and arrested them. A total of 229 protesters, including 71 women, were kept in a marriage hall and released later in the evening.

