JACTO-GEO demands restoration of old pension scheme

November 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Members of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisation-Government Employees’ Organisation (JACTO–GEO) held a demonstration in Tiruchi on Wednesday demanding the restitution of the old pension scheme in place of the contributory system.

The protest, held at the Collectorate office grounds, stressed on the immediate implementation of the indefinitely frozen Dearness Allowance (DA) and leave surrender facility for those in higher educational institutions. The protesters also demanded Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits to be granted to qualified high and higher secondary school teachers.

