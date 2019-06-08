Jackfruit cultivation must be stepped up, says TNAU VC

More research is required to increase jackfruit cultivation in the State, N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, said here on Saturday,

India was the largest producer of jackfruits in the world, with 1.4 million tonnes of fruit harvested each year. Karnataka and Kerala had larger areas of land under jackfruit cultivation, compared to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kumar said while inaugurating the first Jackfruit Day at the Horticultural College and Research Institute for Women.

Tamil Nadu had the technology to produce 10 value-added products. “States like Kerala have been using the seeds and raw jackfruit to make savoury dishes for a long time. Now, the fibre too is used. We are looking to scale up the research, including reduction of the gestation period of the crop to two to three years,” said Mr. Kumar adding TNAU could provide the expertise to jackfruit farmers.

The event attracted several research institutes to showcase value-added products of jackfruit. “Jackfruit fibre can be dried and ground to flour which is high in protein and fibre. It can be mixed with wheat flour to make chappatis,”said R. Jaganmohan, professor, Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), adding that the fibre could also be used to make plates and spoons using waffle iron, and consumed along with food. To showcase its feasibility, students of IIFPT handed out non-dairy ice cream in jackfruit fibre cones.

S. Uma, Director, National Research Centre for Banana, Podavur, said though jackfruit was considered important in Tamil culture, it was not grown commercially like mango and banana. “The Jackfruit Day would serve as an eye-opener for the farmers so that they can tap its potential. By studying the nutritional value, it is possible to raise jackfruit varieties with less sugar content for diabetics also,” she said.

Later, Prof. Kumar released a book titled ‘Value-added products of jackfruit with a request to the farmers to plant at least one jackfruit sapling. The first copy of the book was received by P. Ayyakkannu, president, National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association.

The book, a manual for jackfruit cultivators, covers jackfruit cultivation, its varieties, nutrient management, pest control, postharvest technologies and value-added products.