IWS to conduct online welding course

October 01, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Welding Society, Southern Zone, Tiruchi, will organise an online evening course on ‘Welding technology for fresh engineers,’ from October 9 to 14.

The course will be beneficial for third and final year B.E. students and final year diploma students. The course will cover various aspects of welding including welding processes, basic metallurgy, NDT techniques and other relevant areas in welding technology, said N.Raju, Honorary Secretary, IWS, in a press release. Interested students can contact the society office by dialling 2554811 or e-mail to: sziwsindia@gmail.com

The last date for registration is October 4.

