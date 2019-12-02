IV Additional Sub Court opened

While steps were being taken by the judiciary to reduce pendency of cases, the opening of more courts would held render speedy justice to the litigant public, observed K. Murali Shankar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi, here on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the IV Additional Sub Court in the city, Mr. Shankar pointed out there were 43 courts in Tiruchi district. The district had about 45,185 pending cases, including 28,782 civil and 16,403 criminal cases. This apart, 8,784 cases were pending before the sub courts.

Last week, the third sub court was inaugurated at Manapparai.

The Supreme Court has directed the speedy disposal of cases pending for over five years. Hence, priority was being accorded to dispose the 9,124 cases which were pending for more than five years in the district. Steps were being taken to reduce the pendency of cases to 15% from the current 20%, he added.

Collector S. Sivarasu said the State government has been taking steps to increase the number of courts so as to render speedy justice to the litigant public. Mr. Sivarasu assured to identify a site off the main road between Srirangam and Lalgudi to construct a new building for a new court building.

A. Amalraj, City Police Commissioner, who later in the day took over as the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, S. Kirubaharan Mathuram, Chief Judicial Magistrate, other judicial officers and members of Tiruchi Bar Association participated.