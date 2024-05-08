ADVERTISEMENT

IUML welcomes simplifying norms

Published - May 08, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday welcomed the State government for simplifying the procedure for building, repair and restructuring places of worship.

In a statement, its president K.M. Kader Mohidden said the IUML and the State Commission for Minorities had urged the State government to simplify the norms and regulations for building or rejuvenating mosques, churches and other places of worship.

Based on it, the government had issued the standard operating procedures (SAP) for building or restructuring the places of worship. It had simplified the procedures, which had come as a big relief to the people.

