IUML flays attack on Hindu temple

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has condemned the the vandalising of an old Hindu temple near Peshawar in Pakistan. The party's national president K.M. Kader Mohideen in a statement issued here has appealed to Pakistan to quickly start renewal of the ruined temple and hand it over to the Hindu devotees at the earliest.

"Pakistan Muslim brothers ought to understand that the pride of the majority lies in protection of the minorities honourable existence. The Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet Muhammed have clearly stated that the religion of Islam does not confront but confirms all religions of the world. This is to be conveyed to the Pakistan Muslims", Mr. Kader Mohideen said. The old temple was situated in a distant village of Karak district near Peshawar, he further said.