It’s usual timetable for online classes at NIT-T

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) is sticking to the usual timetable for conducting online classes for B.Tech / B.Arch. students.
The online classes for the students began on August 25 with newly appointed faculty. Sixty-seven of them have joined duty. With this, the faculty strength of the institution has risen to 312. NIT-T has promoted the existing faculty to the next grade before making the new round of recruitment.
Over the past two years, NIT-T has recruited 119 faculty members. The two generations of thought leaders will augur well for the growth of the institution, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas contends.
NIT-Tiruchi has developed a dedicated web portal https://studymaterial.nitt.edu/login.php for uploading course material such as power point presentations and lecture notes. Students can access the material using their official email ID credentials.
The faculty members are also conducting online lectures through video conferencing. Since good broadband connectivity is not available everywhere, recorded online lectures are also sent to students.
Faculty have also used other platforms such as google drive, google classroom, email and WhatsApp to clarify doubts. The online classes are running smoothly and the new recruits have adapted well to the virtual teaching-learning platform, senior members said.
At present, online assignments are considered as internal assessments. Lab and project work will be taken up after reopening.
