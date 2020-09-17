It’s time to improve basic amenities at Papanasam railway station

Tiruchi

17 September 2020 18:39 IST

Rail users have reiterated their demand for improving basic amenities at Papanasam railway station falling under the limits of Tiruchi Division at a time when train services have resumed on the mainline broad gauge section.

Improvements to platform, installation of coach indication boards and provision of big shelters on the platform are the immediate works that need to be carried out at the earliest by the divisional railway authorities at Papanasam- one of the major religious centres in Thanjavur district, say rail users.

One of the oldest railway stations falling along the Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section, Papanasam is surrounded by many ancient temples which attracts pilgrims from various places.

Advertising

Advertising

“The immediate need is to improve to the platform flooring. The surface of the platform is damaged at several spots making it difficult for passengers, especially senior citizens, while boarding and alighting,” said T. Saravanan, secretary, Train Passengers Association, Papanasam.

Several tiles laid on the platform either have got damaged or were in a poor shape warranting immediate attention, Mr. Saravanan, who is also a member of the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee, said. The demand has been consistently put forth for over two years now, he added.

With the railway administration resuming train services from September 7, the Tiruchi - Chennai - Tiruchi special train is currently being operated on the mainline section with stoppage at Papanasam. The Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi Express is also being operated with stoppage at Papanasam at present.

Prior to suspension of train services due to COVID-19 pandemic,other important express trains including the Rameswaram - Tirupati- Rameswaram, Thanjavur - Chennai - Thanjavur Uzhavan and Tiruchendur - Chennai - Tiruchendur expresses used to stop at Papanasam.

With the work of installation of some electric posts on the platform, taken up as part of the on-going overhead electrification on the mainline having been completed, the divisional railway authorities could attend to the platform improvements works at the earliest, feel rail users.

Although there was a move to install coach indication boards at Papanasam during the 2016 Mahamaham festival at Kumbakonam, that did not materialise. Absence of coach indication boards makes it difficult for passengers to know the position of their coach forcing them to run towards their respective compartment upon arrival of the train.

Mr. Saravanan said the eastern end of the platform towards the Kumbakonam side could be extended adding that the approach road to the railway station was also in a very poor condition. If the basic amenities were not provided it would be make it even more for difficult for passengers once all the regular train services are resumed.

A senior railway official said sanction had been accorded for provision of platform shelter and extension of platform at Papanasam. However, works could not be taken up due to fund constraints, the official added.