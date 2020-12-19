It’s the season for home bakers in city

With Christmas just around the corner, home bakers in the city prepare for bake sales as many prefer home-made goodies for their low-key festivities this year.

While many home bakers have scaled up their businesses over the lockdown, the home-made touch, convenience and the safety assurance are what customers prefer this time around, they say.

From preparing traditional fruit cake and cookies, and the more exciting bakes such as truffles, tarts the bakers have their hands full trying to cater to the season's demand.

Aishwarya Chellam Dhanaraju and her sister are a popular baker duo on local Facebook groups in the city. Posts about cakes and desserts on the groups always seem to mention them and their brand- Cake Doe. While she began baking as a hobby in March 2016 to satiate her niece's sweet tooth, she baked her first big order for sale much later.

“The orders have picked up during the lockfown. I had baked brownies for a friend, who had, without my knowledge posted photographs of it on facebook. Through it, we received many orders for brownies, and eventually other desserts”" she said.

The duo learned baking entirely on their own, from the internet. “There are recipes that work and then there are ones that flop. It takes a bit of trial-and-error before a successful balanced dessert,” Ms. Aishwarya said.

Her sister does the troubleshooting and tweaks the recipes to taste. Her most popular desserts are macarons and brownies. The almond flour for the macarons and cream cheese for frostings are prepared at home to ensure quality and taste.

Cake Doe's Christmas Hampers consisting of Royal British Christmas Cake, brownies, Red Velvet Jar, Scottish Shortbread, Vanillekipferl, Chocolate Bonbons and marshmallows are a big hit. They made and sold 30 such boxes last year, and are already preparing for more than twice the number this year. Customers can also customise the items in the box, Deepika, Aishwarya's sister said. People trust home bakers for food hygiene and freshness of the products. Also, while operating from home, you don’t have to look after the overhead expenses, or staff management and pre-order bookings make things a bit organised, she added.

Another recently popular baker is Chef in A Box, Mallika Asif, a homemaker whose bakes such as saffron milk cake and chocolate tarts fly off the shelves. Her son, Salman Gilani does the social media marketing while she does the baking, Mrs. Asif confesses. “We had a family gathering in June when relatives encouraged me to start selling my desserts. With my son's help, we began to make and sell them through Instagram,” she said.

Salman posts pictures of the day's desserts on their page and customers contact them and order it. “People love the cheesecakes and tarts because they are made from quality ingredients. We only make about 20 servings a day and it is all polished off by evening,” Mrs. Asif said.