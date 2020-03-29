It’s business as usual at Woraiyur market

Customers continued to flock the Woraiyur vegetable market on Saturday and Sunday though there was no visible arrangements for social distancing. The market, where vegetables and meat are sold side by side by vendors, continues to function despite the instruction issued by the district administration to close down.

The activities at the market on Sunday could easily prompt one to assume that the 21-day lockdown has been lifted.

Business went on as usual with vegetables, fruits and meat being sold to large crowds at the market, located on Walajah Road near C.S.I mission Hospital.

As the produce bring sold was ‘reasonably priced’, the lack of arrangements at the location did not seem to bother the customers. “We are wearing masks, and will not be affected by the virus”, a customer said.

S. Sharmila, a resident of Ramalinga Nagar, said that the market has continued to function despite the lockdown.

“Early mornings are the busiest time. Some people come in the evening as well,” she says. Residents in Woraiyur area are not unduly worried about availability of fruits and vegetables due to the functioning of the market, she added.

A vendor said that instruction from the administration to close the market was applicable only on March 22. “We did not sell anything that day, and did not earn anything that day. How long do you want us to starve?” she wondered.

Meanwhile, authorities said that small grocery shops and departmental stores were allowed to function while retail vegetable vendors have been asked to conduct transactions at designed spots.

ID cards have also been issued. Four locations- Cauvery Bridge, Anna Stadium, Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai and Madhuram Ground will function as makeshift markets from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday onwards.

“No other markets are allowed. Those violating the norms will be punished,” District Collector S. Sivarasu said. He also issued a warning to motorists stating that fines will be imposed if more than one person is found travelling on a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. The vehicles will also be seized, he said.