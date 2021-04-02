It’s battle royal between veteran and debutant

A descendant of Thondaiman dynasty is pitted against a doctor in Pudukottai Assembly segment

Encompassing a mix of electorate residing in municipal limits and rural areas, the Pudukottai Assembly constituency is to set to witness a keen tussle between the AIADMK and the DMK yet again.

AIADMK candidate and former MLA Karthik Thondaiman, a descendant of the Thondaiman dynasty which ruled the erstwhile princely State of Pudukottai, is pitted against newcomer V. Muthuraja of the DMK. A medical professional, Dr. Muthuraja banks on the party’s strength and the support of allies.

Mr. Karthik Thondaiman, an erstwhile chairman of Pudukottai municipality, was hand-picked by the AIADMK high command for the by-election in 2012 following the death of CPI MLA P. Muthukumaran who won the election in 2011.

Mr. Thondaiman, who won the 2012 by election, was given the ticket again in the 2016 Assembly polls when he lost by a slender margin after putting up a spirited fight against the DMK.

Backed by the party’s strong base and counting on the AIADMK government’s achievements besides his own image, Mr. Karthik Thondaiman is leaving no stone unturned, actively canvassing on the field to wrest the Pudukottai seat from the DMK. The constituency has seen visible developments, especially in the health sector, courtesy Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar who hails from Pudukottai district, say residents citing the establishment of Government Medical College Hospital and announcement of a dental college, next only to Chennai.

Nevertheless, there are issues, especially in Pudukottai, that need attention.

“Although Pudukottai has a proper bus stand with good mofussil services, the absence of town buses is felt as the town is expanding. So people are forced to take autorickshaws by paying a high fare,” says R. Sampath Kumar, the president of Nagar Nala Iyakkam. Either town buses should be operated or share autorickshaws should be allowed, he says.

Supply of Cauvery water takes place once in three days or more depending on the area, complains Mr. Sampath Kumar. Water distribution must be stremlined.

Encroachments along roads must be removed to facilitate smooth flow of traffic. The demand for the construction of road overbridges at the two railway gates - one at Tiruvappur and another near the SIPCOT - is felt for long. The closure of the railway gates, especially the one at Tiruvappur, leads to traffic hold-up for nearly 30 minutes causing hardship to people, say residents.

Big industries must be established near the town to generate job opportunities for the youth, it is felt.

Neutral observers say Karthik Thondaiman's familiarity with the electorate, coupled with the works done in Pudukottai by the ruling regime in the last five years, would give him the strength to take on his newcomer rival. However, the DMK camp is equally determined to retain the seat. Mr. Muthuraja, who was a government doctor, resigned his post to take a plunge into politics and had been working on the ground since then.