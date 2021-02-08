Its back to school for students of standard XI, IX

The attendance in Tiruchi district was a little more than 70%

Regular classes that began on Monday for students of IX and XI was a smooth process since there were still a number of empty classrooms in schools where students could be split and seated.

In most of the schools, the usual timetable with eight periods of 45 minutes duration each was not in force.

“We chose to follow the pattern of one hour each for five subjects every day. This seems to be workable under the prevailing circumstances,” said James, a teacher of a government-aided school in the city.

According to officials, the student turnout was more than the anticipated numbers. Though the physical presence of students was not compulsory, the parents appeared to be inclined towards making the most of the available working days in this academic year, according to school heads.

The attendance of students in Tiruchi district was a little more than 70% for ninth and eleventh standards.

The classes are already in progress for students of 10th and 12th for which the attendance was in the range of 74 percent. For these students, the classes are beingfor six days a week. As for ninth and Plus One students, classes will be conducted on alternate days, R. Arivazhagan, Chief Educational Officer, said.

The level of attendance was similar in Perambalur district - 70 % for ninth standard and nearly 67% for Plus One.

The school heads had made arrangements before hand to disinfect the classrooms and adhere to other aspects of the standard operating procedure.

To tide over resource constraints in government schools in interior parts, teachers coughed up with their contributions. In many schools the expenditure was made out of the funds provided annually for maintenance purposes.

As per the instruction of the school education department, each student was provided with three re-usable face masks. The noon meal centres will become functional during the week, a school head said, adding that most of the students had thought it fit to bring drinking water from their homes.