It’s a long wait for senior citizens at Srirangam GH vaccination centre

Tiruchi

15 March 2021 18:17 IST

Due to lack of facilities many are forced to stand for hours in the sun

Senior citizens who line up at the Srirangam Government Hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are put off by the lack of facilities and long waiting time despite registering online. On Monday afternoon, many claimed that they had been waiting from morning and were yet to receive the jab.

The Srirangam Government Hospital, one of the 23 session sites for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Tiruchi, sees at least 200 senior citizens queuing up daily for the vaccine. However, they claim that the hospital has not made the necessary arrangements to provide proper seating arrangements for them. The hospital is using the paediatric ward as a session site where the Covishield vaccine is being provided.

Speaking to The Hindu, a resident of Melur Road said that he had registered through the Co-Win website a day in advance. Along with that, the hospital requires the senior citizens to get an out-patient slip, which has also been done. However, the hospital authorities make them wait for hours on end, he said. “We are all old and with many comorbidities. The doctors know that as diabetic patients, we must eat on time. If we spend till noon here, what if we faint?” one of them said.

While half the patients were seated on stone benches outside the vaccine site, at least 50 of them were forced to stand for over an hour in the hot summer sun. “Since we registered at least a day in advance, the authorities would know that a certain number of people would arrive. Why can’t they arrange for seats and a temporary shelter?” they asked.

Meanwhile, the staff at the hospital said that the long waiting time was due to technical glitches. “We have only one computer and have to verify the registration and Aadhaar number for all the patients. We require at least one more data operator and two more computers to work seamlessly,” they said.