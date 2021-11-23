ITIs wrap up admissions after a few extensions

Government Industrial Training Institutes have wrapped up admissions for this academic year after a few extensions of the last date.

The last extension culminated on November 18 and the institutions, by and large, have attracted considerable number of students for mainstream two-year ITI programme.

Monthly stipend, laptop, uniforms and other freebies of the government have been the prompting factors for students to seek admissions. “Unlike last year, the admissions this year have been far better. The placements of the students have also improved though there is not much inclination on the part of students to pursue polytechnic education through lateral entry system,” Elangovan, Principal of Government ITI, Manikandam, said.

However, there are concerns among the ITI teachers that the performance of the students in the All India Test for Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) has not been encouraging. They are disappointed by the results of the students in the All India Trade Test (AITT) held during December 2020 for CTS Academic Session 2020-21 by the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The AITT 2020 examinations, including Computer Based Test, simply do not suit the students. There were glitches in the conduct of the online exam,” Selvam, Principal of Government ITI, Perambalur, said.

For the two-year trades, the AITT scheme implemented in 15,000 ITIs across the State, the pass percentage was about 73, according to official statistics.

“The examination system under the semester system is complicated. Unless this is changed to suit the practical skill training undergone by the students, the patronage for ITIs could face a downslide in the coming years,” Mr. Selvam said.