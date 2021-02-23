ITIs still scouting for candidates to fill sanctioned seats

23 February 2021 20:00 IST

With a number of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), both government and private, yet to fill the sanctioned seats in the first year due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, heads of the institutions are scouting for eligible candidates in villages.

Applications were invited from eligible candidates during January and again this month with promise of freebies such as uniform, books, laptop, bicycle, free bus pass, monthly assistance of ₹750 and promise of immediate placement in government and private sectors.

There is not much awareness among parents of the scope for lateral entry admission into polytechnics for those among ITI students who would prefer to pursue further studies, say teachers of polytechnic institutions.

Nevertheless, principals of Government ITIs seem to be content with the extent of admissions compared to those under private managements.

“We have completed admissions to over 80% of seats in the first year. The extent of intake in government ITIs, in general, has been better when compared to polytechnics and engineering colleges,” Muthukumar, Principal of ITI, Ariyalur, said.

“Changing perceptions do alter the trend in admissions. Over the last few years, there has been an apparent shift of students from engineering to arts and science programmes. Implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 would transform the very paradigm of vocational programmes. Technical institutions, in all likelihood, will be required to impart students with skill-based education covering three stages, providing exit options at each stage with qualifications of ITI, polytecnnic and engineering degree,” S. Sangapillai, former Principal, Seshasayee Institute of Technology,Tiruchi, said.

The NEP 2020 envisages integration of vocational education into mainstream academic education in a phased manner. Exposure to vocational education at an early age has been advocated. Quality vocational education would be provided through middle and secondary school, and further into higher education.

Academic institutions imparting vocational education will be required to collaborate with industrial training institutes, polytechnics, local businesses, industries, hospitals, farms, and NGOs.

Vocational courses on new and emerging skill demands of the industry, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) will be introduced and enterprise education promoted from class 6 onwards, under the NEP 2020 framework.