ITIs hopeful of improving enrolment for 2022-23

TIRUCHI:

Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), both government and private, are hopeful of improving enrolment during the ensuing academic year now that the Directorate of Employment and Training has initiated the admission process early on for 2022-23.

According to the notification, the online admission process that began on June 24 will end on July 20. Almost all government ITIs have been designated as facilitation centres for candidates seeking admission with SSLC and class VIII qualifications.

After a gap of two years - all pass policy was followed for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions due to COVID 19 lockdown restrictions - an overall pass percentage of 90.07 was recorded, which was five percentage points lesser than the extent of performance in 2019.

Yet, the merit-based publication of results is a cause for immense relief for the ITIs as there will be scope for students with lesser scores to opt out of school system and seek alternatives. For the last two years, the ITIs had to keep extending the dates of enrolment due to paucity of candidates.

"The all-pass policy had prompted the heads of government schools to retain the students for Plus One. The ITI heads were an aggrieved lot as the schools did not allow them to canvas for admissions," an official of the Department of Employment and Training said.

"We are hopeful that the school heads will, this year, desist from preventing students with below average scores to move to ITIs for skill-training for charting a purposeful future," a principal of a Government ITI in a rural location in the region said.

"In fact, skill training programmes must be conducted during vacation for students of government schools, through combined initiative of the Directorate of Employment and Training and the Department of School Education. Only then can the students from economically backward families learn about the scope for improving their living standards through skill activities, and most importantly, appreciate dignity of labour," a principal of another ITI said.

It is to bolster the admissions in the government and aided private ITIs that the government extends monthly stipend of Rs. 750 irrespective of community and parent annual income, in addition to the freebies: bus pass, uniforms (two sets) with stiching charges per year, bi-cycle, laptop, text books, and drawing instruments to all the engineering trade trainees.