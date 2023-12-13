ADVERTISEMENT

ITI student’s body found in well near Manapparai

December 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old student’s body was found in a well at Seegampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Police sources identified the deceased person as A. Dharaneeswar, a native of Seegampatti, who was studying at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). His parents lodged a complaint at Manapparai police station after he went missing on December 11.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a man missing case and launched a search. On Wednesday morning, the police got information from the locals that a body was in a well close to a farmland in Seegampatti. The police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem. Police sources suspect that he could have ended his life. Further investigations were on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US