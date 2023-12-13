ITI student’s body found in well near Manapparai

December 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 19-year-old student’s body was found in a well at Seegampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Police sources identified the deceased person as A. Dharaneeswar, a native of Seegampatti, who was studying at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). His parents lodged a complaint at Manapparai police station after he went missing on December 11.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a man missing case and launched a search. On Wednesday morning, the police got information from the locals that a body was in a well close to a farmland in Seegampatti. The police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem. Police sources suspect that he could have ended his life. Further investigations were on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)