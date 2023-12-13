GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ITI student’s body found in well near Manapparai

December 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old student’s body was found in a well at Seegampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Police sources identified the deceased person as A. Dharaneeswar, a native of Seegampatti, who was studying at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). His parents lodged a complaint at Manapparai police station after he went missing on December 11.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a man missing case and launched a search. On Wednesday morning, the police got information from the locals that a body was in a well close to a farmland in Seegampatti. The police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem. Police sources suspect that he could have ended his life. Further investigations were on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.