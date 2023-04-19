ADVERTISEMENT

ITI student murdered

April 19, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was murdered allegedly by a group of five persons at Ayyarmalai near Kulithalai on Tuesday.

According to sources, M. Vignesh, 18, the deceased, of Kanakkupillaiyur went to Ayyarmalai on receiving information that a group of students of a college had planned to attack his relative Guruprakash, 19, who is studying in the same college at Ayyarmalai, for attempting to speak his former girlfriend. The group consisting of five persons had allegedly attacked Guruprakash near a bus stop at Ayyarmalai. They also attacked Vignesh, who rushed to the aid of Guruprakash. In the melee, Vignesh suffered head injuries. He was immediately taken to the Thanjavur Government Medical College, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Acting on a complaint, the Kulithalai police arrested S. Balathandayuthapani, 24, of Kandiyur, R. Arun (20) and another 18-year-old boy of Keelakuttapattu and Selladurai (20) of Veerakumarapati. Except Balathandayuthapani, all other accused were college students.

