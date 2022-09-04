ITI soft skills instructors’ association seeks job regularisation

Prompt payment of salaries is among other demands

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 04, 2022 21:08 IST

Members of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) soft skills instructors’ association demanded that the government regularise their employment and provide their salary without delay.

The council pushed for a charter of demands, among which were the prompt payment of salaries each month, an increase in the monthly salary, and the provision of experience certificates for both administrative and teaching jobs.

Along with teaching, they were also assigned to take up administration work, such as creating student lists, handling admissions, and creating tickets and mark sheets.

According to the association, the Employability Skills course is crucial for obtaining technician certification because it teaches computer skills, English language proficiency, information technology, and more. The subject has been eliminated and students are graded using viva voce because the instructors have not been on the job since January 2022, they said.

