ADVERTISEMENT

ITEP aspirants directed to re-apply before July 19

July 11, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has directed candidates who have applied for the four-year Integrated teacher education programme to re-apply before July 19.

In a press release, CUTN has said the prospective candidates who have already applied for the Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed. course must re-apply through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) before July 19.

Further information regarding domain-specific subjects for the entrance exam can be found in the document “CUET_UG_2023_Eligibility_criteria_10022023.pdf” available on CUTN website (www.cutn.ac.in).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants are encouraged to visit NCET portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) and CUTN website (www.cutn.ac.in) regularly for updates on ITEP, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US