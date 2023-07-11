HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ITEP aspirants directed to re-apply before July 19

July 11, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has directed candidates who have applied for the four-year Integrated teacher education programme to re-apply before July 19.

In a press release, CUTN has said the prospective candidates who have already applied for the Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed. course must re-apply through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) before July 19.

Further information regarding domain-specific subjects for the entrance exam can be found in the document “CUET_UG_2023_Eligibility_criteria_10022023.pdf” available on CUTN website (www.cutn.ac.in).

Applicants are encouraged to visit NCET portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) and CUTN website (www.cutn.ac.in) regularly for updates on ITEP, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.