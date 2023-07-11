ITEP aspirants directed to re-apply before July 19

July 11, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has directed candidates who have applied for the four-year Integrated teacher education programme to re-apply before July 19.

In a press release, CUTN has said the prospective candidates who have already applied for the Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed. course must re-apply through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) before July 19.

Further information regarding domain-specific subjects for the entrance exam can be found in the document “CUET_UG_2023_Eligibility_criteria_10022023.pdf” available on CUTN website (www.cutn.ac.in).

Applicants are encouraged to visit NCET portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) and CUTN website (www.cutn.ac.in) regularly for updates on ITEP, the release added.